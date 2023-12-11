How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Howard on TV or Live Stream - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) go up against the Howard Bison (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Pennsylvania vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pennsylvania Stats Insights
- The Quakers make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- In games Pennsylvania shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Quakers are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 157th.
- The Quakers score 81.5 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 81.1 the Bison allow.
- Pennsylvania is 2-1 when scoring more than 81.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Howard Stats Insights
- Howard is 2-3 when it shoots better than 44% from the field.
- The Bison are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Quakers sit at 96th.
- The Bison score an average of 77.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 71.8 the Quakers give up.
- Howard has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.
Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Pennsylvania averaged 80.1 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.
- In home games, the Quakers allowed 1.8 fewer points per game (71.1) than away from home (72.9).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Pennsylvania fared better in home games last year, sinking 8.5 threes per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Howard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Howard averaged 82.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.1.
- At home, the Bison conceded 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 76.8.
- Beyond the arc, Howard sunk fewer treys on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (42.4%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|La Salle
|L 93-92
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/6/2023
|FDU-Florham
|W 111-57
|Palestra
|12/9/2023
|Kentucky
|L 81-66
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/11/2023
|Howard
|-
|Palestra
|12/23/2023
|@ Rider
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
Howard Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Bryant
|L 67-61
|Chace Athletic Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|W 87-83
|Knott Arena
|11/28/2023
|Cincinnati
|L 86-81
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/11/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
|12/13/2023
|Regent
|-
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.