The Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) go up against the Howard Bison (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Pennsylvania vs. Howard Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pennsylvania Stats Insights

The Quakers make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

In games Pennsylvania shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Quakers are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 157th.

The Quakers score 81.5 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 81.1 the Bison allow.

Pennsylvania is 2-1 when scoring more than 81.1 points.

Howard Stats Insights

Howard is 2-3 when it shoots better than 44% from the field.

The Bison are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Quakers sit at 96th.

The Bison score an average of 77.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 71.8 the Quakers give up.

Howard has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.

Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Pennsylvania averaged 80.1 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.

In home games, the Quakers allowed 1.8 fewer points per game (71.1) than away from home (72.9).

In terms of three-point shooting, Pennsylvania fared better in home games last year, sinking 8.5 threes per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Howard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Howard averaged 82.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.1.

At home, the Bison conceded 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 76.8.

Beyond the arc, Howard sunk fewer treys on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (42.4%) too.

Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 La Salle L 93-92 Wells Fargo Center 12/6/2023 FDU-Florham W 111-57 Palestra 12/9/2023 Kentucky L 81-66 Wells Fargo Center 12/11/2023 Howard - Palestra 12/23/2023 @ Rider - Alumni Gymnasium 12/30/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center

Howard Upcoming Schedule