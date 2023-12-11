The Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) go up against the Howard Bison (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Pennsylvania vs. Howard Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pennsylvania Stats Insights

  • The Quakers make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • In games Pennsylvania shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Quakers are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 157th.
  • The Quakers score 81.5 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 81.1 the Bison allow.
  • Pennsylvania is 2-1 when scoring more than 81.1 points.

Howard Stats Insights

  • Howard is 2-3 when it shoots better than 44% from the field.
  • The Bison are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Quakers sit at 96th.
  • The Bison score an average of 77.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 71.8 the Quakers give up.
  • Howard has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.

Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Pennsylvania averaged 80.1 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Quakers allowed 1.8 fewer points per game (71.1) than away from home (72.9).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Pennsylvania fared better in home games last year, sinking 8.5 threes per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Howard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Howard averaged 82.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.1.
  • At home, the Bison conceded 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 76.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Howard sunk fewer treys on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (42.4%) too.

Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 La Salle L 93-92 Wells Fargo Center
12/6/2023 FDU-Florham W 111-57 Palestra
12/9/2023 Kentucky L 81-66 Wells Fargo Center
12/11/2023 Howard - Palestra
12/23/2023 @ Rider - Alumni Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center

Howard Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Bryant L 67-61 Chace Athletic Center
11/25/2023 @ Mount St. Mary's W 87-83 Knott Arena
11/28/2023 Cincinnati L 86-81 Burr Gymnasium
12/11/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra
12/13/2023 Regent - Burr Gymnasium
12/17/2023 Jackson State - Michelob ULTRA Arena

