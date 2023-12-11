Pennsylvania vs. Howard: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 11
The Howard Bison (3-5) take on the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Palestra. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pennsylvania vs. Howard matchup.
Pennsylvania vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pennsylvania vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pennsylvania Moneyline
|Howard Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pennsylvania (-4.5)
|148.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Pennsylvania (-4.5)
|148.5
|-188
|+155
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Pennsylvania vs. Howard Betting Trends
- Pennsylvania has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- A total of four out of the Quakers' seven games this season have gone over the point total.
- Howard has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.
- Bison games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this year.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.