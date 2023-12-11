The Howard Bison (3-5) take on the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Palestra. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pennsylvania vs. Howard matchup.

Pennsylvania vs. Howard Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pennsylvania vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Pennsylvania vs. Howard Betting Trends

Pennsylvania has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Quakers' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Howard has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

Bison games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this year.

