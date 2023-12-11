Pennsylvania vs. Howard December 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3) play the Howard Bison (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Pennsylvania vs. Howard Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Tyler Perkins: 16.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Clark Slajchert: 17.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- George Smith: 5.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew Laczkowski: 5.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Howard Players to Watch
Pennsylvania vs. Howard Stat Comparison
|Pennsylvania Rank
|Pennsylvania AVG
|Howard AVG
|Howard Rank
|116th
|78.5
|Points Scored
|76.9
|145th
|159th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|80.4
|330th
|69th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|34.6
|135th
|58th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|186th
|89th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|65th
|16.1
|Assists
|11.1
|297th
|244th
|12.9
|Turnovers
|15.7
|356th
