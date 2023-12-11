The Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) are favored by 4.5 points against the Howard Bison (3-5) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 148.5 points.

Pennsylvania vs. Howard Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pennsylvania -4.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pennsylvania vs Howard Betting Records & Stats

The Quakers are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Pennsylvania has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Quakers.

Howard's ATS record is 5-2-0 this year.

The Bison have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +165 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Howard has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pennsylvania vs. Howard Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pennsylvania 2 28.6% 81.5 158.9 71.8 152.9 145.9 Howard 5 71.4% 77.4 158.9 81.1 152.9 152.2

Additional Pennsylvania vs Howard Insights & Trends

The Quakers record 81.5 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 81.1 the Bison give up.

The Bison score an average of 77.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 71.8 the Quakers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.8 points, Howard is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

Pennsylvania vs. Howard Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pennsylvania 2-5-0 1-2 4-3-0 Howard 5-2-0 2-2 5-2-0

Pennsylvania vs. Howard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pennsylvania Howard 11-4 Home Record 12-2 6-9 Away Record 6-8 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

