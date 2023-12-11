Pierre Engvall will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs play on Monday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Engvall against the Maple Leafs, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pierre Engvall vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Engvall Season Stats Insights

Engvall's plus-minus this season, in 14:20 per game on the ice, is +1.

Engvall has a goal in four of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Engvall has registered a point in a game 12 times this year out of 25 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Engvall has an assist in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Engvall goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Engvall has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Engvall Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 25 Games 1 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.