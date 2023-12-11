Pierre Engvall Game Preview: Islanders vs. Maple Leafs - December 11
Pierre Engvall will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs play on Monday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Engvall against the Maple Leafs, we have lots of info to help.
Pierre Engvall vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Engvall Season Stats Insights
- Engvall's plus-minus this season, in 14:20 per game on the ice, is +1.
- Engvall has a goal in four of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Engvall has registered a point in a game 12 times this year out of 25 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Engvall has an assist in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability that Engvall goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Engvall has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.
Engvall Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+4).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|25
|Games
|1
|13
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|0
