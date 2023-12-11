In the upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Rasmus Andersson to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Andersson stats and insights

Andersson has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Andersson has picked up three assists on the power play.

Andersson averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.8%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 81 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Andersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Devils 1 0 1 25:22 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 22:21 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:39 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 23:19 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:41 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 23:22 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 25:48 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 22:35 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:27 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 24:40 Away W 4-3 OT

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

