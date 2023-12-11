Rasmus Andersson will be among those on the ice Monday when his Calgary Flames meet the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Andersson against the Avalanche, we have plenty of info to help.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

Andersson has averaged 20:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Andersson has a goal in four of 23 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Andersson has registered a point in a game 13 times this season out of 23 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Andersson has an assist in 10 of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Andersson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Andersson has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Andersson Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 23 Games 4 15 Points 4 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 3

