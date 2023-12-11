For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Rasmus Dahlin a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

  • In six of 27 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 8.5% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 77 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 29:28 Home L 3-2 SO
12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 25:22 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 27:44 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:55 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 28:48 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:08 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:07 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 28:59 Away W 3-2

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

