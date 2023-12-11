For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Rasmus Dahlin a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dahlin stats and insights

In six of 27 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 8.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 77 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 29:28 Home L 3-2 SO 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 25:22 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 27:44 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:55 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 28:48 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:08 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:07 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 28:59 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.