Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres will be in action on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Arizona Coyotes. Prop bets for Dahlin in that upcoming Sabres-Coyotes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

Dahlin's plus-minus this season, in 24:20 per game on the ice, is -9.

In six of 27 games this season, Dahlin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dahlin has a point in 17 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Dahlin has an assist in 13 of 27 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Dahlin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Dahlin has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 77 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 27 Games 2 21 Points 3 6 Goals 0 15 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.