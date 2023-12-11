Monday's game at UPMC Events Center has the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (6-3) squaring off against the Robert Morris Colonials (2-7) at 7:00 PM (on December 11). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Delaware by a score of 75-71, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Robert Morris vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Robert Morris vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 75, Robert Morris 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Robert Morris vs. Delaware

Computer Predicted Spread: Delaware (-4.0)

Delaware (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.4

Robert Morris has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Delaware is 6-1-0. The Colonials are 4-3-0 and the Fightin' Blue Hens are 3-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Robert Morris Performance Insights

The Colonials average 68.6 points per game (298th in college basketball) while giving up 74.7 per outing (264th in college basketball). They have a -55 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The 33.2 rebounds per game Robert Morris averages rank 304th in the nation, and are 3.4 fewer than the 36.6 its opponents grab per outing.

Robert Morris connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (281st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.7 on average.

The Colonials score 86.7 points per 100 possessions (315th in college basketball), while allowing 94.4 points per 100 possessions (279th in college basketball).

Robert Morris has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 13.8 (316th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (157th in college basketball).

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens are outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game, with a +66 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.4 points per game (129th in college basketball) and allow 70.1 per contest (156th in college basketball).

Delaware wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It records 36.9 rebounds per game, 176th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.7.

Delaware connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (168th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

Delaware has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (60th in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (287th in college basketball).

