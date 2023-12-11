Robert Morris vs. Delaware December 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-2) face the Robert Morris Colonials (2-4) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. This contest will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Robert Morris vs. Delaware Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Markeese Hastings: 13.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Stephaun Walker: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justice Williams: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 5.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- TJ Wainwright: 12.7 PTS, 0.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Delaware Players to Watch
Robert Morris vs. Delaware Stat Comparison
|Robert Morris Rank
|Robert Morris AVG
|Delaware AVG
|Delaware Rank
|269th
|70.2
|Points Scored
|76.7
|152nd
|215th
|72.8
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|131st
|311th
|29.7
|Rebounds
|33.7
|170th
|139th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|296th
|177th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.6
|167th
|313th
|10.7
|Assists
|15.1
|92nd
|331st
|14.5
|Turnovers
|10.7
|97th
