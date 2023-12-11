The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-2) face the Robert Morris Colonials (2-4) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. This contest will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Robert Morris vs. Delaware Game Information

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Markeese Hastings: 13.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Stephaun Walker: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Justice Williams: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jackson Last: 5.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK TJ Wainwright: 12.7 PTS, 0.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

Robert Morris vs. Delaware Stat Comparison

Robert Morris Rank Robert Morris AVG Delaware AVG Delaware Rank 269th 70.2 Points Scored 76.7 152nd 215th 72.8 Points Allowed 68.1 131st 311th 29.7 Rebounds 33.7 170th 139th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 296th 177th 7.5 3pt Made 7.6 167th 313th 10.7 Assists 15.1 92nd 331st 14.5 Turnovers 10.7 97th

