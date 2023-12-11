In the Week 14 contest between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Samori Toure hit paydirt? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Samori Toure score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Toure has five grabs for 62 yards this season. He has been targeted 11 times, and puts up 12.4 yards per contest.

Having played five games this season, Toure has not tallied a TD reception.

Samori Toure Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Falcons 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Saints 3 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 35 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2 1 3 0

