The New York Islanders' upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Samuel Bolduc light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bolduc stats and insights

  • Bolduc is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Bolduc has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Bolduc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:49 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 5-4 OT
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 1-0 SO
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 5-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:56 Home L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

