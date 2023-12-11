Will Samuel Bolduc Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 11?
The New York Islanders' upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Samuel Bolduc light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bolduc stats and insights
- Bolduc is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Bolduc has zero points on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Bolduc recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:49
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|7:56
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
