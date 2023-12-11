Will Scott Mayfield Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 11?
Will Scott Mayfield light the lamp when the New York Islanders play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Mayfield stats and insights
- Mayfield is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Mayfield has zero points on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Mayfield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:00
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:37
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|26:19
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
