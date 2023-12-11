Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sheboygan County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin today, we've got what you need below.
Sheboygan County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Howards Grove High School at Manitowoc Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Manitowoc, WI
- Conference: Big East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
