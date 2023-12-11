Should you wager on Simon Holmstrom to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Holmstrom stats and insights

In seven of 25 games this season, Holmstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Holmstrom has no points on the power play.

Holmstrom's shooting percentage is 28.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 76 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Holmstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 12:05 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 14:19 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:03 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 8:36 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:40 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:26 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:54 Away W 5-4 SO

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

