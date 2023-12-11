On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the New York Islanders. Is T.J. Brodie going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will T.J. Brodie score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodie stats and insights

Brodie is yet to score through 24 games this season.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Brodie has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 82 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Brodie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:29 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 2 0 2 22:40 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:13 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:34 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:45 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:34 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:44 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:43 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:45 Home W 5-2

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

