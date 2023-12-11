For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Tage Thompson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Thompson stats and insights

In six of 19 games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 11.7% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 77 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Thompson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 24:05 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:51 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:41 Home L 5-3 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:38 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:16 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:57 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 17:59 Away W 5-2

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

