For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Tage Thompson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Thompson stats and insights

  • In six of 19 games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 11.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 77 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thompson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 24:05 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:51 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:41 Home L 5-3
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:38 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:16 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:57 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 17:59 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.