Tage Thompson will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes meet at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. Looking to bet on Thompson's props versus the Coyotes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tage Thompson vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Thompson Season Stats Insights

Thompson has averaged 18:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

In six of 19 games this season, Thompson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 11 of 19 games this year, Thompson has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In seven of 19 games this year, Thompson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Thompson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Thompson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Thompson Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 77 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 19 Games 2 15 Points 4 7 Goals 2 8 Assists 2

