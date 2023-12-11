Tyler Bertuzzi will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders meet at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Bertuzzi against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Bertuzzi has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 16:06 on the ice per game.

Bertuzzi has a goal in five of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 24 games this season, Bertuzzi has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Bertuzzi has an assist in three of 24 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Bertuzzi hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 82 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 1 9 Points 0 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.