Tyler Bertuzzi Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Islanders - December 11
Tyler Bertuzzi will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders meet at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Bertuzzi against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.
Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Maple Leafs vs Islanders Game Info
Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights
- In 24 games this season, Bertuzzi has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 16:06 on the ice per game.
- Bertuzzi has a goal in five of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In seven of 24 games this season, Bertuzzi has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.
- Bertuzzi has an assist in three of 24 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 47.6% that Bertuzzi hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Islanders
- On defense, the Islanders are allowing 82 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|24
|Games
|1
|9
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
