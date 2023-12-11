On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Victor Olofsson going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

In three of 22 games this season, Olofsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Olofsson averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 77 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:26 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:39 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 1 1 0 11:36 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:57 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 17:22 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 14:09 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 9:49 Away L 4-3 OT

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

