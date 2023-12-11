Can we expect William Lagesson finding the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will William Lagesson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Lagesson stats and insights

  • Lagesson is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • Lagesson has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 82 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Lagesson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 4-3 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:05 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:46 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:03 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:30 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:00 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:57 Home W 6-5 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

