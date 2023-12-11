For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is William Nylander a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nylander stats and insights

In 11 of 24 games this season, Nylander has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

On the power play he has five goals, plus seven assists.

He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 4.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nylander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Predators 2 0 2 21:32 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:14 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:15 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:42 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 26:10 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:12 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 2 1 1 23:09 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 20:31 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:21 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.