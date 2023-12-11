The Toronto Maple Leafs, William Nylander included, will play the New York Islanders on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nylander in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Nylander vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Nylander has averaged 20:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In Nylander's 24 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Nylander has a point in 21 games this season (out of 24), including multiple points eight times.

Nylander has an assist in 17 of 24 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Nylander's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Nylander has an implied probability of 65.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nylander Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 3 32 Points 5 13 Goals 2 19 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.