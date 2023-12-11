William Nylander Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Islanders - December 11
The Toronto Maple Leafs, William Nylander included, will play the New York Islanders on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nylander in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
William Nylander vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Maple Leafs vs Islanders Game Info
|Maple Leafs vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs Islanders Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Islanders Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nylander Season Stats Insights
- In 24 games this season, Nylander has averaged 20:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.
- In Nylander's 24 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- Nylander has a point in 21 games this season (out of 24), including multiple points eight times.
- Nylander has an assist in 17 of 24 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Nylander's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.
- Nylander has an implied probability of 65.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Nylander Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|24
|Games
|3
|32
|Points
|5
|13
|Goals
|2
|19
|Assists
|3
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.