When the Calgary Flames take on the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, will Yegor Sharangovich find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Sharangovich stats and insights

Sharangovich has scored in six of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in one game (one shot).

Sharangovich has no points on the power play.

He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 81 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Devils 1 1 0 15:02 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:24 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:14 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:29 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:56 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 3 1 2 14:11 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:14 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:04 Away W 4-3 OT

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

