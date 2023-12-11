Yegor Sharangovich will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche meet on Monday at Ball Arena, starting at 9:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Sharangovich against the Avalanche, we have plenty of info to help.

Yegor Sharangovich vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Sharangovich Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Sharangovich has averaged 15:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Sharangovich has a goal in six games this year through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 10 of 27 games this year, Sharangovich has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Sharangovich has an assist in five of 27 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Sharangovich goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Sharangovich has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sharangovich Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 81 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 27 Games 3 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

