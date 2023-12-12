Will A.J. Greer Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 12?
On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames clash with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is A.J. Greer going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Greer stats and insights
- Greer has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- Greer has scored one goal on the power play.
- Greer's shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Greer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:11
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:44
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:11
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:54
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|10:34
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|11:25
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:32
|Away
|L 4-2
Flames vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
