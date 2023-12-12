Alexander Barabanov and the San Jose Sharks will be in action on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Winnipeg Jets. If you'd like to wager on Barabanov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Alexander Barabanov vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Barabanov Season Stats Insights

Barabanov has averaged 17:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

In one of 10 games this year, Barabanov has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In four of 10 games this season, Barabanov has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Barabanov has an assist in three of 10 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Barabanov's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barabanov has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barabanov Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 10 Games 3 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

