When the Calgary Flames square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Andrew Mangiapane find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Mangiapane stats and insights

In five of 27 games this season, Mangiapane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Mangiapane has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Mangiapane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:59 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:17 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:13 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 2 0 2 15:06 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:51 Away L 4-2

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

