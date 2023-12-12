When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Anthony Beauvillier light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

Beauvillier has scored in two of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In three games versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Beauvillier's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

