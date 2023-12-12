Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Madison Square Garden. Looking to bet on Matthews' props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Auston Matthews vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews' plus-minus this season, in 21:29 per game on the ice, is 0.

Matthews has a goal in 10 games this season out of 25 games played, including multiple goals six times.

Matthews has a point in 14 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

In eight of 25 games this year, Matthews has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Matthews goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Matthews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Matthews Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 3 28 Points 0 19 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

