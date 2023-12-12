Keep an eye on Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard in particular on Tuesday, when the Edmonton Oilers face the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his team with 23 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled 11 goals and 12 assists in 27 games (playing 19:19 per game).

With 16 total points (0.8 per game), including six goals and 10 assists through 21 games, Philipp Kurashev is pivotal for Chicago's attack.

This season, Chicago's Jason Dickinson has 14 points, courtesy of nine goals (second on team) and five assists (seventh).

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 2-9-1 in 13 games this season, conceding 44 goals (3.7 goals against average) with 329 saves and an .882 save percentage, 61st in the league.

Oilers Players to Watch

McDavid is one of Edmonton's top contributors (36 points), via put up 10 goals and 26 assists.

Leon Draisaitl is another important player for Edmonton, with 32 points (1.3 per game) -- scoring 11 goals and adding 21 assists.

Evan Bouchard has 28 points for Edmonton, via eight goals and 20 assists.

Calvin Pickard's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded six goals (2.2 goals against average) and recorded 66 saves with a .917% save percentage (13th in league).

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 6th 3.48 Goals Scored 2.41 31st 24th 3.36 Goals Allowed 3.44 28th 3rd 33.6 Shots 27.6 30th 5th 28.4 Shots Allowed 32.7 28th 4th 27.59% Power Play % 10.23% 29th 17th 80% Penalty Kill % 77.01% 22nd

