Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Oilers on December 12, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard and others are listed when the Edmonton Oilers host the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place on Tuesday (at 10:00 PM ET).
Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blackhawks vs. Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Bedard's 23 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has 11 goals and 12 assists in 27 games.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 10
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|3
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Philipp Kurashev has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with six goals and 10 assists.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 10
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
McDavid has been a big player for Edmonton this season, with 36 points in 23 games.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 10
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 8
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 6
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Jets
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 28
|1
|2
|3
|2
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Leon Draisaitl has 11 goals and 21 assists to total 32 points (1.3 per game).
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 8
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Jets
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
