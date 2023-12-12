The San Jose Sharks, Calen Addison included, will play the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Addison's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Calen Addison vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +200)

0.5 points (Over odds: +200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Addison Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Addison has a plus-minus rating of -12, while averaging 18:02 on the ice per game.

Addison has a goal in one of his 28 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Addison has a point in 10 of 28 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In nine of 28 games this season, Addison has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Addison's implied probability to go over his point total is 33.3% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Addison going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Addison Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 28 Games 4 11 Points 2 1 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.