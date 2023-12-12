Calle Jarnkrok will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers play on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Jarnkrok's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Jarnkrok has averaged 15:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

In five of 25 games this season, Jarnkrok has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 25 games this year, Jarnkrok has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Jarnkrok has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 25 games played.

Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 42.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 70 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 2 14 Points 0 6 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.