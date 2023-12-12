Cam Atkinson and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Atkinson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Cam Atkinson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Atkinson has averaged 17:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

Atkinson has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

Atkinson has a point in 11 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points three times.

Atkinson has an assist in five of 27 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Atkinson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

Atkinson has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 27 Games 1 15 Points 0 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

