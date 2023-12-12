Will Christopher Tanev Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 12?
On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Christopher Tanev going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Tanev stats and insights
- Tanev has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (one shot).
- Tanev has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Tanev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|0:15
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:23
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|20:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Away
|L 4-2
Flames vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
