When the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Connor McDavid light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McDavid stats and insights

In nine of 23 games this season, McDavid has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.

McDavid averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Devils 2 1 1 21:45 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:44 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:31 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:37 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 22:07 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 5 1 4 19:03 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 4 0 4 18:36 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:40 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 24:00 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.