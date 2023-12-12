Will Conor Timmins Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 12?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the New York Rangers. Is Conor Timmins going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Conor Timmins score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)
Timmins stats and insights
- Timmins is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- Timmins has zero points on the power play.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
