Will Dennis Gilbert Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 12?
Can we expect Dennis Gilbert lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Gilbert stats and insights
- Gilbert is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Gilbert has no points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Gilbert recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|20:26
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|12:03
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 4-3
Flames vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
