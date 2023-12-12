Will Evander Kane Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 12?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Evander Kane a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Kane stats and insights
- Kane has scored in 10 of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Kane's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 93 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Kane recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|16:57
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|18:47
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:36
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:30
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 6-4
Oilers vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
