The Edmonton Oilers, Evander Kane among them, play the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place. If you'd like to wager on Kane's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Evander Kane vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane has averaged 18:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Kane has scored a goal in 10 of 25 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 13 of 25 games this season, Kane has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Kane has an assist in eight of 25 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kane's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he goes over.

There is a 36.4% chance of Kane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -28 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 25 Games 2 21 Points 3 12 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

