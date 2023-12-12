The Coppin State Eagles (1-10) aim to snap an eight-game road losing streak at the Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgetown Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hoyas have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
  • In games Georgetown shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Hoyas are the 133rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 359th.
  • The 77.8 points per game the Hoyas put up are 5.7 more points than the Eagles allow (72.1).
  • Georgetown has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coppin State Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have given up to their opponents (44.8%).
  • This season, Coppin State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 297th.
  • The Eagles score 18.6 fewer points per game (55.1) than the Hoyas allow their opponents to score (73.7).
  • Coppin State is 1-8 when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgetown scored 70.9 points per game last year at home, which was 1.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.7).
  • Defensively the Hoyas played better at home last season, giving up 76.0 points per game, compared to 81.8 when playing on the road.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Georgetown performed better at home last season, draining 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 33.0% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Coppin State averaged 73.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 72.1.
  • The Eagles allowed 79.1 points per game at home last season, and 85.6 away.
  • At home, Coppin State made 8.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.5). Coppin State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.4%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Merrimack W 69-67 Capital One Arena
12/2/2023 TCU L 84-83 Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Syracuse L 80-68 Capital One Arena
12/12/2023 Coppin State - Capital One Arena
12/16/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
12/19/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Navy L 75-52 Navy Alumni Hall
12/6/2023 Wagner L 62-59 Physical Education Complex
12/9/2023 @ George Washington L 76-45 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/12/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/19/2023 @ James Madison - Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/28/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.