The Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) will face the Coppin State Eagles (0-7) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Information

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Dontrez Styles: 17.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jayden Epps: 19.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Supreme Cook: 11.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jay Heath: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Rowan Brumbaugh: 11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Coppin State Players to Watch

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank
89th 80.0 Points Scored 51.6 362nd
198th 72.0 Points Allowed 72.9 221st
80th 36.0 Rebounds 22.1 363rd
86th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 6.3 335th
29th 9.8 3pt Made 4.0 353rd
84th 15.2 Assists 6.7 363rd
225th 12.7 Turnovers 13.9 305th

