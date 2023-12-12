The Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) will face the Coppin State Eagles (0-7) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Georgetown Players to Watch

Dontrez Styles: 17.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

17.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Jayden Epps: 19.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Supreme Cook: 11.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Jay Heath: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Rowan Brumbaugh: 11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Coppin State Players to Watch

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank 89th 80.0 Points Scored 51.6 362nd 198th 72.0 Points Allowed 72.9 221st 80th 36.0 Rebounds 22.1 363rd 86th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 6.3 335th 29th 9.8 3pt Made 4.0 353rd 84th 15.2 Assists 6.7 363rd 225th 12.7 Turnovers 13.9 305th

