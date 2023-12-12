Georgetown vs. Coppin State December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) will face the Coppin State Eagles (0-7) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.
Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Dontrez Styles: 17.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jayden Epps: 19.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Supreme Cook: 11.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jay Heath: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rowan Brumbaugh: 11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Coppin State Players to Watch
Georgetown vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison
|Georgetown Rank
|Georgetown AVG
|Coppin State AVG
|Coppin State Rank
|89th
|80.0
|Points Scored
|51.6
|362nd
|198th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|221st
|80th
|36.0
|Rebounds
|22.1
|363rd
|86th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.3
|335th
|29th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|4.0
|353rd
|84th
|15.2
|Assists
|6.7
|363rd
|225th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|13.9
|305th
