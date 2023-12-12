Should you bet on Givani Smith to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • Smith has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
  • Smith has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:03 Away L 5-4 SO
12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:46 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 4:58 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 2:59 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:15 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:28 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:54 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:55 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:33 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 2 1 1 8:42 Home W 5-1

Sharks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

