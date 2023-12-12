Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Grant County, Wisconsin, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Grant County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Iowa-Grant High School at Southwestern High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Hazel Green, WI
- Conference: Southwest Wisconsin Activities League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
