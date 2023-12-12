In the upcoming tilt versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Ilya Solovyov to score a goal for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Ilya Solovyov score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Solovyov stats and insights

Solovyov is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Solovyov has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

