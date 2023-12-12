Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Iron County, Wisconsin today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Iron County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hurley High School at Northland Pines High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Eagle River, WI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

