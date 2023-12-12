The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is set for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Jan Rutta light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Rutta stats and insights

  • Rutta is yet to score through 23 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
  • Rutta has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Rutta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 20:04 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:55 Away L 6-5
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 4:17 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:09 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:07 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:19 Away L 5-0

Sharks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

