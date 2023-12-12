When the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Joel Farabee find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

Farabee has scored in 10 of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Farabee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 13:53 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:17 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 0:56 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:55 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:02 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 12:24 Home W 5-2

Flyers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO

