Will Joel Farabee Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 12?
When the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Joel Farabee find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Farabee stats and insights
- Farabee has scored in 10 of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Predators.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Farabee recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|13:53
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|14:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|0:56
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|12:24
|Home
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.